Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

