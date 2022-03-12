SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.