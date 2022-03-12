SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.
SSE stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.
SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
