SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. SSE has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $23.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

