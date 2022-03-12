SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. SSE has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $23.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSE (SSEZY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.