Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

