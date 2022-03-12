Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$76.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65. Also, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total transaction of C$203,398.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at C$520,991.11. Insiders sold a total of 52,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,656 over the last ninety days.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.10. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$51.64 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

