Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

STN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stantec by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stantec by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

