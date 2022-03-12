Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.