Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.03

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.03 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.18). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 222,286 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

