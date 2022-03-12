State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

