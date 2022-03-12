State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

