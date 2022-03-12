State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

