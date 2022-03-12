State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.17 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

