State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,790 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

