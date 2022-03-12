State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 490 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

