State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

