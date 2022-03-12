Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $76.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

