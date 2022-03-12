Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STXS. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,341,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 268,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 115,598 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.