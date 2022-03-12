Steven M. Klein Purchases 3,751 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NFBK stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $755.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

