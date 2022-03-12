Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.