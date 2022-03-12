Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TreeHouse Foods Call Options (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 969% compared to the typical volume of 278 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,885,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

THS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

