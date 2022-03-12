Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,555% compared to the typical volume of 304 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRP opened at $38.96 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $477.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

