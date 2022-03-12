StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

VCRA stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,788 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 218,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

