StockNews.com Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

