StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

