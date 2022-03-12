StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 167,805 shares of company stock worth $521,002. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

