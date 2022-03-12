StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.28.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.