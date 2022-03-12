StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 56.66% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.