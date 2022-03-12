StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

