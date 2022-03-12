Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stoneridge by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

