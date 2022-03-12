Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

