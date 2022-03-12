Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

