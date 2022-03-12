Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 249.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 786.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.80 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.30, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

