Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

