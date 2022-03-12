Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.19 Million Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $1,494,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

