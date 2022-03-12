Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

