Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $284,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

