Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.78).

LON SUPR opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

