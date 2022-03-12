Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF opened at $6.98 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.