Susquehanna Bancshares Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.
Shares of STNE opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.