Susquehanna Bancshares Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

