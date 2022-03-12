Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($146.74) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($126.09) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.37 ($130.83).
Shares of SY1 opened at €97.32 ($105.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.70. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.87).
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
