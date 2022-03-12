Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.12

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.12 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.48). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.47), with a volume of 2,898,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.79. The company has a market cap of £697.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.