Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 656.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

