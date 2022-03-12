Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

