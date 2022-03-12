Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 323.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

TEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

TEG stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of £157.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.