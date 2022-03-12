Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard J. Mark Sells 6,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.