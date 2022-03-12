Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.36

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 103488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.