Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $42.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $795.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $927.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.14. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

