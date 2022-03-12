The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.