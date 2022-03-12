The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 181.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

