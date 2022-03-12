TheStreet Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to C+

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

